Do you need Wuzu for reciting Quran on mobile app or laptop?

As Ramazan 2025 continues, millions of Muslims focus on reciting Holy Quran, as the book from Allah SWT was revealed during this sacred month. In these times, several people turn to their smartphones, laptops, and other digital devices to recite Quran, especially when traveling or at other times.

With changing technology, a common question arises whether it is permissible to recite Quran from a mobile or computer screen without performing Wuzu – washing specific parts of the body to cleanse before Salah or reading the Holy Quran.

In this regard, Islamic scholars are allowed to recite the Quran without wuzu, while it is not a preferred practice, as it is still allowed in situations where performing Wuzu might be difficult. Experts suggest that when using a phone or laptop to recite a holy book, if you need to flip the page, its best to avoid touching Quranic verses directly on the device.

Instead, you should swipe or touch the edges to turn the page. For the unversed, it is not allowed to physically touch Holy Quran without Wuzu. and in case of digital devices, it was allowed since Quranic text on a screen is part of the software and not physically printed.

As holy month encourages increased praying routine, especially in Sehri and after Iftar, it’s best to remember that while reciting the Quran from a screen is allowed, it is always best to do so with wudu and in a state of purity, whenever possible.

Another question arises about women recitingthe Quran during their menstruation. Scholars advise that it is restricted to touch or recite the Quran during this time unless using a digital device and without physically touching the screen.