BISE Lahore Class 10th date sheet 2025 released

LAHORE – Class 10th date sheet for students registered with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, for annual examination 2025 has been released.

The timely issuance of date sheet by the Lahore board serves an alarm for students to pace up the preparations for the exams so they can score better marks.

The date sheet 2025 shows that the annual examination for class 10 will be held in two sessions – morning and evening. It also carries dates when the exams of subjects will be conducted

Lahore Board Class 10 Exams Schedule 2025

As per the date sheet, the board will conduct Arabic paper in first Group and History’s in second Group on March 4.

Similarly, the annual exam of English Compulsory will be held on March 5 in both groups. The exams continue with Economics on March 6th, Health & Physical Education in the evening, followed by Biology and Computer Science for both groups on March 7th.Following is the complete date sheet of class 10:

Date Morning Evening 04 March 2025 Arabic (1st Group) History (2nd Group) 05 March 2025 English Compulsory (1st Group) English Compulsory (2nd Group) 06 March 2025 Economics Health & Physical Education 07 March 2025 Biology (1st Group), Computer Science (1st Group) Biology (2nd Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (2nd Group) 10 March 2025 Biology (1st Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (1st Group) Islamiyat (Compulsory) (2nd Group) 11 March 2025 Tarjama-Tul-Quran-Ul-Majeed (1st Group) Tarjama-Tul-Quran-Ul-Majeed (2nd Group), Ethics for Non-Muslims (old/new) 12 March 2025 Islamiyat (Compulsory) (1st Group) Islamiyat (Compulsory) (2nd Group) 13 March 2025 Persian Civics 14 March 2025 Chemistry (1st Group), General Science (1st Group) Chemistry (2nd Group), General Science (2nd Group) 17 March 2025 Math (Arts/Science) (1st Group) Biology (2nd Group), Computer Science (2nd Group) 18 March 2025 Education 19 March 2025 Urdu (Compulsory) (1st Group) Element of Home Economics (2nd Group) 20 March 2025 Element of Home Economics (1st Group) Element of Home Economics (2nd Group) 21 March 2025 Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) (1st Group) Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) (2nd Group) 24 March 2025 Punjabi (1st Group) Math (Arts/Science) (2nd Group)

This year all annual examination will take place in the month of Ramadan as the schedule has not be revised by the board.