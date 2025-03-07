Punjab CM Internship Program stipend increased to Rs60,000; full details inside

LAHORE – A sigh of relief for students in Punjab as the provincial authorities announced increasing the stipend for CM Internship program to Rs60,000.

Minister for Sports in Punjab Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar made the announcement of increasing the stipend for the CM Internship program to Rs60,000, passing on relief to individuals who are beneficiaries of the internship program.

Khokhar was of view that this initiative is in line with the vision of Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif who is committed to providing youth with ample opportunities in diverse fields. He highlighted that around two-thirds of Punjab’s population is of youth, as he linked youth empowerment with regional development.

Punjab CM Internship Program

In the first phase of the program, at least six thousand young people are being provided with stipends. Chief Minister further revealed that in the upcoming phase, the number of beneficiaries will be increased to 10,000, and the duration of the internships will be extended from six months to one year.

Minister termed internship program as golden opportunity for youth to refine their skills and gain valuable experience, stressing importance of these six months in helping young people enhance their capabilities and better prepare for future careers.