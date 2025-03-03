Ramazan bank timings in Pakistan from March 4 [Check Update]

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued revised timings for all banks during the holy month of Ramazan 2025.

The new timings will come into effect from March 4 as the financial institutions are closed today, March 2, for deduction of Zakat.

Bank Timings in Pakistan for Ramzan

As per the announcement, the banks will observe working hours from 9 am to 2 pm from Monday to Thursday while they will close at 12:30 pm on Fridays.

The timings will remain in place until the end of Ramazan and the banks will revert to previous schedule automatically after this month.

Nisab for Zakat

The government has fixed Nisab for Zakat at Rs179,689 for deduction from savings bank accounts, profit and loss sharing accounts and other relevant accounts.

Zakat, which is typically calculated at 2.5% of the amount exceeding the Nisab, will be applicable to accounts that meet the minimum threshold. Individuals who pay their Zakat are required to submit a copy of Form CZ-08 (A & B) to the ministry following the deduction.

Ramazan in Pakistan

The holy month of fasting began in Pakistan on March 2 as the moon was not sighted on February 28. The federal government has also launched Ramazan relief package worth Rs20 billion for deserving families. Four million families will benefit from it.