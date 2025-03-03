Ramazan relief package

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s launching of the Rs20b Ramazan package is a groundbreaking initiative that marks a significant shift in how relief is distributed during the holy month.

For the first time, government has launched a cash transfer programme directly benefiting deserving families, a far cry from traditional system of relief through utility stores.

It represents a more targeted, efficient and dignified way of delivering aid.

In previous years, government would provide relief by reducing prices of essential commodities through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets.

While this method had its merits, it often came with numerous complaints, primarily concerning quality of products offered.

Many consumers lamented that goods avail-able at these stores were sometimes substandard and the promise of affordability was frequently overshad-owed by long queues and inconsistent product quality.

The cash transfer system, however, addresses these challenges head-on.

By providing Rs5,000 to each qualifying family through digital wallets, government ensures that the relief is not only more widespread but also more efficient.

Aided by modern technology, this initiative will benefit approximately 20 million people, with funds distributed over first ten days of Ramazan.

This approach ensures that families in need can make their own purchasing decisions.

Moreover, this system is significantly more targeted, focusing on those who are most in need, rather than attempting to reach eve-ryone through general price reductions.

By ensuring that the aid goes directly to deserving families, govern-ment is guaranteeing that the assistance has a greater impact where it is most needed.

While the initiative deserves commendation, it’s essential to recognise government’s concurrent plans for the USC.

The Prime Minister’s remarks about privatising the USC reflect the reality that, despite its exten-sive network, utility store model is no longer a sustainable or efficient means of serving public’s needs.

USC outlets, once seen as a potential profit-making entity with a vast distribution network across the country, have struggled with many issues.

Privatisation, if done properly, could breathe new life into the utility store network, allowing for a more modern, responsive and customer-focused operation.

However, it is crucial that this process ensures protection of the rights of serving employees.