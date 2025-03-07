PM Shehbaz, Chinese envoy discuss strengthening Sino-Pak Security, Counter-Terrorism efforts

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday, as both sides shed light on enhancing strategic cooperation in key sectors.

During the high-level meeting, the premier conveyed his best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang, extending congratulations on Two Sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The premier expressed his satisfaction with positive Sino-Pak bilateral strategic relations, the significance of the recent visit by former President Asif Ali Zardari to China. Prime Minister commended Beijing for its unwavering and continuous support on core issues, stressing Pakistan’s commitment to standing by China on all matters of national interest.

Two sides also mulled enhancing cooperation in key sectors, including security and counter-terrorism, where significant progress has already been made. A major topic of discussion was the upcoming 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic 2015 visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pushed for commemorating the event in the best possible manner and reiterated his heartfelt invitation to President Xi Jinping for an official visit to Pakistan. PM stressed the importance of ensuring the timely completion and effective implementation of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ambassador Zaidong thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for warm wishes to the Chinese leadership and updated him on the latest developments in Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation. He praised the government’s efforts in improving the macroeconomic situation in Pakistan and assured continued Chinese support for the country’s national development efforts.