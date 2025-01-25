Denmark registers first case over desecration of Holy Quran

COPENHEGEN – Denmark, a European country, has registered first ever case for the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Reports said two individual has been booked under the new law that deems the desecration of the Quran illegal.

The report stated that the identities of these individuals have not been revealed, but they are accused of desecrating the holy book during a festival in June last year.

Authorities and local media have not provided further details about the alleged actions of the suspects.

In 2023, multiple incidents of Quran desecration occurred in Denmark and Sweden, which led Muslim countries to demand a ban on such reprehensible actions.

The incident of Quran desecration in Denmark sparked outrage in the Muslim world. Later, the European country passed a bill in December 2023, making it illegal. The bill was enforced shortly after it was approved by the lawmakers.

Those found violating this law could face fines or imprisonment for up to two years.