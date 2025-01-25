Noman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take a Test hat-trick

MULTAN – Spin legend Noman Ali has become first Pakistani player to take a hat-trick in Test cricket, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday. The left-arm spinner achieved the milestone in second Test match against West Indies as he has claimed a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick.

He removed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair in 11th over to complete the hat-trick. He also dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite in the match.

Meanwhile, debutant pacer Kashif claimed first wicket of the match as he removed Mikyle Louis for four runs. Later Sajid Ali dismissed two batters – Amir Jangoo and Alick Athanaze – for duck.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-1 as the hosts claimed victory in first Test in Multan. Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed wreaked havoc with the ball taking nine wickets combined for a mere 77 runs to help Pakistan defend the 251-run target in the first match.

Similar to their first innings collapse – 137 all out in 25.2 overs, West Indies were bowled out for 123 in 36.3 overs in the second innings falling 128 runs short of the target. Only No.5 batter Alick Athanaze managed a substantial score as he collected 55 runs off 68 balls hitting seven fours.

Sajid, who also completed 50 Test wickets during the second innings, returned figures of 15-3-50-5 to take his match tally of wickets to nine, while Abrar chipped in with 4-27 in 11.3 overs. It was Sajid’s fourth Test five-for.

West Indies gave away their first four wickets to Sajid as they were reduced to 37-4 in 12.5 overs. Athanaze stuck around for a 41-run sixth-wicket stand with Tevin Imlach (14, 30b, 1×4) and a resisting 62-ball 28-run stand with Kevin Sinclair for the seventh wicket.

After Imlach’s departure at the score of 95, West Indies could only add 28 runs for the last four wickets. Noman Ali, who dismissed five batters in first innings, picked up one wicket in the second outing.