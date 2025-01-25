AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 25 January, 2025

KARACHI—The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 289,700. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 248,380 per 10g on Saturday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 289,700 PKR 3,179
Lahore PKR 289,700 PKR 3,179
Islamabad PKR 289,700 PKR 3,179
Peshawar PKR 289,700 PKR 3,179
Quetta PKR 289,700 PKR 3,179
Sialkot PKR 289,700 PKR 3,179
Hyderabad PKR 289,700 PKR 3,179
Faisalabad PKR 289,700 PKR 3,179
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 289,700
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 248,380
Per Gram Gold PKR 24,838

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

