Gold rate in Pakistan today, 25 January, 2025

KARACHI—The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 289,700. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 248,380 per 10g on Saturday.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 289,700
|PKR 3,179
|Lahore
|PKR 289,700
|PKR 3,179
|Islamabad
|PKR 289,700
|PKR 3,179
|Peshawar
|PKR 289,700
|PKR 3,179
|Quetta
|PKR 289,700
|PKR 3,179
|Sialkot
|PKR 289,700
|PKR 3,179
|Hyderabad
|PKR 289,700
|PKR 3,179
|Faisalabad
|PKR 289,700
|PKR 3,179
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 289,700
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 248,380
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 24,838
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.