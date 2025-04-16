Gold rate in Pakistan today, 16 April, 2025

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan moved up on Wednesday, with per-tola rates increasing by Rs 600 to Rs 339,400.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 600 on Wednesday, reaching Rs 339,400, compared to Rs 338,800 the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the rates for per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 3,397 and Rs 2,912, respectively.

