AGL67.51▲ 0.89 (0.01%)AIRLINK180.79▲ 0.43 (0.00%)BOP11.24▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY8.45▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL10.15▲ 0.23 (0.02%)DFML44.2▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DGKC126.64▲ 0.92 (0.01%)FCCL46.06▲ 0.1 (0.00%)FFL16.22▲ 0.41 (0.03%)HUBC143.39▲ 0.92 (0.01%)HUMNL13.05▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.53▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM5.92▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF62.01▲ 0.11 (0.00%)NBP80.85▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)OGDC215.5▲ 1.18 (0.01%)PAEL46.75▼ -0.08 (0.00%)PIBTL10.56▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL173.75▲ 1.04 (0.01%)PRL35.9▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PTC23.25▼ -0.01 (0.00%)SEARL96.35▲ 0.29 (0.00%)TELE7.39▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TPLP10.22▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET21.57▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TRG67.99▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY28.2▲ 0.25 (0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 16 April, 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan moved up on Wednesday, with per-tola rates increasing by Rs 600 to Rs 339,400.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 600 on Wednesday, reaching Rs 339,400, compared to Rs 338,800 the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the rates for per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 3,397 and Rs 2,912, respectively.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs339,400 PKR 3,397
Lahore Rs339,400 PKR 3,397
Islamabad Rs339,400 PKR 3,397
Peshawar Rs339,400 PKR 3,397
Quetta Rs339,400 PKR 3,397
Sialkot Rs339,400 PKR 3,397
Hyderabad Rs339,400 PKR 3,397
Faisalabad Rs339,400 PKR 3,397
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs339,400
Per 10Gram Gold Rs290,980
Per Gram Gold PKR 29,980

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Sarfraz Ali

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates see increase in Pakistan; Check new prices for April 15

  • Featured, Gold Rate, Pakistan

Gold Prices dip in Pakistan after climbing to record high; Check New Rates

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia soars to fresh high today – 14 April 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 13 April, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer