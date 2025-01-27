Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, snowfall predicted in upper districts

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is predicted in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night. Very cold weather is expected in upper districts.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Batgram, Shangla, Buner, Swat, Kalam, Mardan, Kohat and Kuram.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 03-05°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 04-06°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Extremely cold weather prevailed in the hilly areas.

Kalam remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Dir was recorded at -03°C, and Abbotabad, Malam Jabba and Saidu Sharif at -01°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 23 per cent.