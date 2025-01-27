AGL57.44▲ 5.18 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.77▼ -6.98 (-0.03%)BOP9.87▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.57▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.02▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML43.2▼ -2.97 (-0.06%)DGKC105.37▼ -3.32 (-0.03%)FCCL39.41▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL16.29▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC129.86▼ -2.74 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.83▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KEL4.53▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.47▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.57▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)NBP63.29▼ -0.01 (0.00%)OGDC209.11▼ -3.32 (-0.02%)PAEL41.85▲ 0.57 (0.01%)PIBTL7.9▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)PPL177.92▼ -3.54 (-0.02%)PRL39.01▼ -2.77 (-0.07%)PTC25.53▲ 0.83 (0.03%)SEARL106.73▼ -5.11 (-0.05%)TELE8.64▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.22▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TPLP12.53▼ -0.39 (-0.03%)TREET22.01▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.34▼ -2.13 (-0.03%)UNITY32.64▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, snowfall predicted in upper districts

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is predicted in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night. Very cold weather is expected in upper districts.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Batgram, Shangla, Buner, Swat, Kalam, Mardan, Kohat and Kuram.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 03-05°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 04-06°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Extremely cold weather prevailed in the hilly areas.

Kalam remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Dir was recorded at -03°C, and Abbotabad, Malam Jabba and Saidu Sharif at -01°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 23 per cent.

Drought conditions likely to aggravate further in Pakistan

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

SBP shares plan for New Currency Notes as part of 2025 Rollout; full details inside

  • Pakistan

Shab-e-Meraj Whatsapp Status Download 2025

  • Pakistan

Earthquake shakes Quetta, parts of Balochistan

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; Light rain, gusty winds expected

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer