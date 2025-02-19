Country’s peace linked with economic prosperity: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that conducive environment was a requisite for economic stability, linking peace in the country with economic prosperity.

“Peace in the country was linked with the economic prosperity which would move the wheel of progress rapidly,” the premier said while addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the security forces whose officers and personnel were sacrificing their lives for the protection of the country.

He said a day before, he had attended the funeral of Shaheed Lt Hassaan Arshaf in Lahore who laid down his life while fighting against “Fitna al-Khwarij and sending a number of Khwarij [terrorists] to hell.”

The prime minister reiterated that the complete eradication of terrorism from the country was their mission.

Meanwhile, the premier also referred to the recent visit of Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that the latter had always supported Pakistan at all global fora.

He noted that Pakistan and Turkiye were two brotherly nations and they were committed to taking the bilateral trade volume between the two countries to $5 billion target.

“President Erdogan had been a strong voice for Palestine and Kashmir. Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy brotherly ties and both countries also hold regular consultations and support each other at all fora,” he added.

The prime minister said that a number of MoUs were also signed during the Turkish president’s visit and urged the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant ministries to work jointly for the achievement of a bilateral trade target of $5 billion.

He said that a flyover which was completed in 84 days in Islamabad was named after President Tayyip Erdogan as a sign of affection by the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister also welcomed a recent Gallop’s survey, according to which about 55% of people had reposed confidence in the government’s pro-business policies.

However, he stressed that they had to move forward and work hard to accomplish the economic agenda and its key components including Uraan Pakistan.

The prime minister, about his meeting with a delegation of World Bank directors, said that they had unanimously expressed their satisfaction over the reforms agenda and the macro-economic stability.

The Prime Minister said that Saudi Arabia has renewed its $100 million monthly deferred oil payment facility for Pakistan for another year.

The PM shared details of a letter from Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, confirming the extension of the Saudi Development Fund’s support.

“We are deeply grateful to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi leadership. Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times,” he stated.

The cabinet was briefed on the digitisation of government operations, with officials reporting that 98% of federal divisions had adopted the e-office system, with 100% implementation in 39 divisions.

Additionally, 21 divisions have fully adopted inter-ministerial digital communication, while 176 government institutions have also implemented the system.

PM Shehbaz directed the complete digitisation of all federal ministries by March 20 and called for improvements in digital services for overseas Pakistanis.

Moreover, the cabinet approved Pakistan’s participation in a United Nations convention on protecting marine resources in international waters, which is expected to benefit local fishermen.