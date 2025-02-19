Maryam Nawaz announces mega uplift projects for Narowal

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday announced mega projects costing billions of rupees for Narowal and inaugurated two road sector projects.

She laid the foundation stone of the Narowal Medical College project and the Children’s Learning Park for Narowal.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the 75-km-long Narowal-Muridke Road Phase II, and 400 km of roads will be constructed and repaired in Narowal for Rs. 28 billion.

The 36-km-long Narowal-Shakargarh road was constructed for Rs. 1 billion 60 crore.

Narowal Medical College will be completed in two years for Rs 4.40 billion. Narowal Children’s Learning Park will be completed in two years and will cost Rs 10 crore.

Addressing a public gathering in Narowal

she said, “We will achieve the record target of constructing and rehabilitating 11,000 km of roads across Punjab for Rs. 320 billion.” The briefing informed the Chief Minister that the completion of 590 important road construction and rehabilitation projects is in the final stages.

Thousands of women also participated in the rally, which carried the national flag and the flags of PML-N. The entire city came out to accord a warm reception to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The crowd standing on the road showered rose petals on the vehicle of CM Punjab. Thousands of people were also present outside the rally venue.

Maryam Nawaz launched another diatribe against the PTI on Tuesday, saying that good news was coming from every corner of the country, except Adiala jail, where PTI founder Imran Khan is incarcerated.

“Good news is coming from every corner of the country…only bad news is coming from Adiala Jail,” Maryam said while addressing the first public gathering in Narowal since assuming the chief minister’s office.

She also poked fun at Imran’s letter-writing spree to Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir, saying that he was “pleading to be saved.”

The provincial chief executive said that the PTI’s tenure was marred by corruption, with Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi “receiving bribe money for every single task.”