NBP collaborates with BenchMatrix to strengthen governance, compliance solutions

National Bank of Pakistan has collaborated with BenchMatrix’s Risk Nucleus Governance, Risk, and Compliance System to digitally transform the bank’s operations, drive process efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and maintain adherence to compliance risk management and industry standards.

BenchMatrix’s solution is a seamlessly integrated system designed to help compliance and risk managers efficiently assess, monitor, and identify risks and controls across the organization in line with regulatory requirements. It features a comprehensive suite of modules, including the Regulatory Library, Risk Control & Self-Assessment, Regulatory Correspondence, Observations, Key Risk Indicators, Control Testing, Self-Assessment, Incident Management, and Action Plan.

The recent partnership reflects NBP’s forward-looking approach to enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening compliance frameworks, and adopting technological solutions for banking by implementing BenchMatrix’s Risk Nucleus GRC System. The Collaboration between NBP and BenchMatrix paves the way for a more resilient and streamlined risk management ecosystem.

Expressing his views, Mr. Haroon Zamir Khan, Chief Risk Officer, Risk Management Group, NBP said, “As part of our commitment to strengthening risk management practices, National Bank of Pakistan is pleased to collaborate with BenchMatrix to enhance our Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) framework through the RiskNucleus® platform. This collaboration will bolster our risk management capabilities, enabling us to manage operational risks better while ensuring effective governance and compliance across all operations.