Governor Sindh stresses need for strategy to boost trade with Iran

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to boost trade with Iran during a meeting with Dr. Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, Governor of Khorasan Province, Iran, at the Governor House. The meeting focused on increasing trade ties and tourism between the two countries and discussed various matters of mutual interest. Governor Tessori welcomed Dr. Mozaffari and his delegation to Karachi, extending his gratitude for their visit.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori acknowledged that Pakistan and Iran are not just neighbors but brotherly Muslim nations, making the bilateral relationship essential for combating poverty in the region. Tessori underlined that expanding trade and tourism between the two countries would help strengthen the ties and foster economic growth.

Governor Mozaffari expressed his happiness at visiting Pakistan and thanked his Pakistani counterparts for the warm hospitality. He highlighted that Iran has always prioritized its relations with Pakistan, and enhancing bilateral trade would further solidify the friendly ties between the two nations. During the visit, Dr. Mozaffari was honored with a guard of honor at the Governor House.

He also participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony and planted a tree as part of the tree plantation campaign. The Iranian governor left his thoughts in the guestbook as a token of appreciation for his visit.