Malaysia’s Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan’s BOI Minister mull strategic investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Head of Mission of Malaysia Mr. Mohd Syafik Firdaus, met Federal Minister for Board of Investment Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh,

During the 30-minute meeting, both sides engaged in meaningful and forward-looking discussions focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations between Malaysia and Pakistan. The talks highlighted shared interests and outlined key areas for future collaboration, particularly within the agricultural sector.

One of the central topics discussed was the enhancement of cooperation in the importation of Pakistani basmati rice to Malaysia. Both parties acknowledged the potential of this initiative to not only support farmers and exporters in Pakistan but also to meet the rising demand for high-quality rice in Malaysia.

The meeting concluded on a warm and cordial note, with both Mr. Syafik and Mr. Sheikh reaffirming their countries’ commitment to fostering a long-term economic partnership. They expressed optimism about the opportunities that lie ahead and the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

The visit reflects the continued efforts by both nations to explore new avenues of cooperation and further solidify their longstanding ties.