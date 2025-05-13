Chinese experts to provide support for developing new tyre designs

KARACHI – A Team of Shandong Hueshang Rubber Company (SHRC) visited Pakistan to discuss their plans of providing technical support to a local company for developing new tyre designs.

According to details, the senior technical team of SHRC, which is a leading service provider in the global tyre industry and also a technology partner of GTR Tyres, had explored future collaboration with the company during this visit.

The SHRC officials also discussed the prevailing situation in detail and prospects in meetings with different senior officials of GTR.

“The SHRC team decided to provide technical support to GTR for developing new tyre designs aligned with present and future needs both in passenger car radial and light truck radial categories,” said Hussain Kuli Khan, Chief Executive of GTR.