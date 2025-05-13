AGL50.97▲ 4.63 (0.10%)AIRLINK154.88▲ 4.63 (0.03%)BOP9.96▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL10.44▲ 0.5 (0.05%)DFML32.75▲ 2.98 (0.10%)DGKC150.74▲ 10.35 (0.07%)FCCL47.53▲ 1.82 (0.04%)FFL14.49▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC138.71▲ 0.36 (0.00%)HUMNL12.93▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.34▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM5.16▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF75.92▲ 6.27 (0.09%)NBP88.07▲ 1.46 (0.02%)OGDC218.66▲ 15.65 (0.08%)PAEL45.3▲ 1.06 (0.02%)PIBTL8.64▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL168.03▲ 15.28 (0.10%)PRL29.55▲ 2.53 (0.09%)PTC20.13▲ 0.84 (0.04%)SEARL82.57▲ 7.51 (0.10%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL30.14▲ 1.97 (0.07%)TPLP8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)TREET19.23▲ 0.98 (0.05%)TRG63.29▲ 1.39 (0.02%)UNITY26.13▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)

Chinese experts to provide support for developing new tyre designs

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – A Team of Shandong Hueshang Rubber Company (SHRC) visited Pakistan to discuss their plans of providing technical support to a local company for developing new tyre designs.

According to details, the senior technical team of SHRC, which is a leading service provider in the global tyre industry and also a technology partner of GTR Tyres, had explored future collaboration with the company during this visit.

The SHRC officials also discussed the prevailing situation in detail and prospects in meetings with different senior officials of GTR.

“The SHRC team decided to provide technical support to GTR for developing new tyre designs aligned with present and future needs both in passenger car radial and light truck radial categories,” said Hussain Kuli Khan, Chief Executive of GTR.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured, Pakistan

Petrol Price in Pakistan to ‘increase from May 16, 2025’; full details here

  • Business, Pakistan

LESCO extends Due Dates for April Electricity Bills in Relief for Consumers

  • Business, Featured

Chughtai Lab, Bundu Khan Sweets among 111 sealed in Lahore

  • Business

Pakistan offers free digital invoicing services to taxpayers

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer