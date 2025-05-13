Best New and Used Mobile Phones Under Rs50,000 in Pakistan – 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – In Pakistani market, second-hand or pre-owned phones give tough time to new models due to big difference in price despite high chances of tech and legal issues.

As new phones offer reliability, full warranty, and guaranteed PTA approval, their price saw big increase, amid plethora of taxes and registration costs. Used phones are however cheaper, offering 20pc to 50pc less but quality varies based on prior use. Choosing between them depends on budget, risk tolerance, and usage needs.

If your budget is Rs50,000 and you are confused to go for new or used mobile, we bring top models for this range.

New Phones within Rs50,000 in Pakistan

Models Price Tecno Camon 30 49,000 Vivo Y21T 48,500 Infinix Note 30 41,000 Realme C65 49,999 Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 45,000 Oppo A54 47,000 Infinix Hot 40 Pro 40,000 Samsung Galaxy A15 47,000

Tecno Camon 30 – Rs 49,000

Tecno has stepped up its game with the Camon 30, offering a 120Hz display and the efficient MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate processor. With 8GB/12GB RAM (expandable), 256GB storage, and a pair of 50MP cameras (front and back), this phone stands out for photography enthusiasts. It also supports 70W fast charging and runs the latest Android 14 with HIOS 14.

Vivo Y21T – Rs 48,500

The Vivo Y21T features a Snapdragon 680 processor, 6.51-inch display, and a triple rear camera system led by a 50MP sensor. With 4GB RAM and 5000mAh battery, it’s a good option for users who prioritize clean UI and photography.

Infinix Note 30 – Rs 41,000

Infinix brings affordability and power together in the Note 30. With a large 6.78-inch 120Hz LCD display, 64MP main camera, and generous 256GB storage, it’s ideal for casual users and gamers alike. A 5000mAh battery ensures all-day use.

Realme C65 – Rs 49,999

Just under the 50K mark, the Realme C65 features a 6.67-inch HD+ screen and the Helio G85 chipset. It packs a 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, and 45W fast charging, making it a reliable daily driver with a sleek design.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 – Rs 45,000

Xiaomi continues to dominate the budget segment with the Redmi Note 13. It offers a crisp 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 685. The 108MP rear camera is a major highlight, supported by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Oppo A54 – Rs 47,000

Oppo’s A54 brings a 6.51-inch LCD display and a triple rear camera setup to the mix. With a 16MP selfie camera and 5000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging, it caters to users looking for style and stamina.

Infinix Hot 40 Pro – Rs 40,000

One of the most affordable options on the list, the Hot 40 Pro offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP camera, and up to 256GB storage. Paired with a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it’s a strong contender for budget-conscious buyers.

Samsung Galaxy A15 – Rs 47,000

Samsung’s entry in this segment is the Galaxy A15, featuring a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 50MP camera, and 5000mAh battery. It delivers the premium Samsung experience with an octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

Used Phones to Buy within Rs50,000 in Pakistan

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a comes with a compact 6.1-inch OLED display offering sharp FHD+ resolution but with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by Google’s custom Tensor processor, it offers smooth performance, supported by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The rear camera system includes a 12.2 MP wide sensor paired with a 12 MP ultrawide, while the front-facing camera is 8 MP. Its 4410 mAh battery supports 18W charging, and it ships with Android 12, with upgrades to Android 14 and beyond.

Sony Xperia 5 III

Sony Xperia 5 III features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. The Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM, provides excellent performance for multitasking and gaming. The triple 12 MP rear cameras (wide, ultrawide, and telephoto zoom) offer versatile photography capabilities, while the 4500 mAh battery supports 30W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 but is upgradeable to Android 13.

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 5a 5G offers a 6.34-inch OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The rear camera features a 12.2 MP wide and 16 MP ultrawide lens, delivering solid photo quality. It also includes a 4680 mAh battery with 18W charging and IP67 water and dust resistance. The phone weighs 183g, and importantly, retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG V60 ThinQ 5G features a large 6.8-inch P-OLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB of expandable storage via microSD. The rear camera system includes a 64 MP wide sensor, 13 MP ultrawide, and a TOF sensor for depth sensing. It also supports 25W wired charging and 9W wireless charging, while its large 5000 mAh battery ensures long-lasting use. The phone is IP68-rated and MIL-STD-810G certified for durability, making it a solid choice for rugged users.

Sharp Aquos R6

Sharp Aquos R6 comes with a 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED display, offering a high WUXGA+ resolution and an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for smooth scrolling and gaming. Powered by Snapdragon 888 and 12 GB RAM, it provides fast and responsive performance. The 20 MP rear camera with a large 1″ sensor and Leica lens is designed for great image quality, while the 12.6 MP front camera offers excellent selfies. With a 5000 mAh battery, this phone is built to last and comes with IP68 water and dust resistance.