Lahore, Punjab weather: Hotter days ahead

LAHORE – Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most parts of Punjab, and extremely hot in southern districts on Wednesday and the next two days.

As no rain is expected, temperatures will increase gradually during the current week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. Under these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Tuesday night. However, isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

On Wednesday and Thursday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts and very hot in southern districts. Due to the dry weather, temperatures will gradually increase during the week.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 40°C and 42°C on Wednesday, between 41°C and 43°C on Thursday, and between 42°C and 44°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Multan remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. The maximum temperature in Sargodha, Jhelum, Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad was recorded at 41°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 22 per cent.