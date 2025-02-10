Ghee, Cooking Oil prices go up in Pakistan ahead of Ramadan 2025; Check New Rates

Cooking has become more expensive in Pakistan, as millions are hit by unusual surge in price of Ghee, and Cooking Oil. The hike in price of essential commodities such as ghee and cooking Oil at time of Ramadan forced masses to change other priorities.

As Ramadan 2025 is around the corner, prices of ghee and some cooking oil have increased by Rs6 per kg. The wholesale price of A-grade ghee increased to Rs595-600 per kilogram, while B-grade brands price jumped to Rs540 per kilogram.

Ghee Price in Pakistan

Some of the other brands of B-grade ghee are being sold at RS550 rupees per kilogram.

As prices fluctuate ahead of Holy Month, locals said the prices will be raised first, and then it will be lowered to push gthe overnment’s rhetoric.

Despite the fact that soybeans and palm oil are cheaper in the global market, ghee prices are rising in the South Asian nation.

Ramadan 2025

Pakistan’s moon sighting body Ruet-e-Hilal is set to meet on February 28 to observe moon for the start of Holy Month.

Met Office said the new moon for Ramadan 1446 AH will occur at 05:45 PST on February 28, but there will be no possibility of sighting the moon that evening.

Weather is expected to be partly cloudy or clear in most regions. Based on the prediction, the first day of fasting in Ramadan will begin on March 2, 2025, a Sunday. Ramadan is a significant month for Muslims, dedicated to fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection.