Iftar Buffet Deals In Lahore In Ramazan 2025
Ramazan, the sacred month of the year, is being observed with full religious zeal, and Iftar remains an important part of the day, bringing array of incredible buffet deals to celebrate the beautiful time.

Lahore is known for being Pakistan’s culinary capital, as the provincial capital is home to fine restaurants that offer amazing Iftar buffet deals throughout Ramazan. From Desi to Intercontinental and Arabic to oriental, you can found pretty much everything from here.

If you’re looking to make the most of Ramadan, Pakistan Observer brings you best iftar buffet offers available across the city in 2025.

Lahore Iftar Buffet Deals 2025

Restaurants Price per Person 
Yasir Broast Restaurant Rs1999
Chandni Chowk Rs2850
Villa The Grand Buffet Rs2995
Dera Restaurant Rs3490
Lal Qila Rs3590
Salt’n Pepper Rs3595
Nadeem Buffet Rs3675
Monal Lahore Rs4195
Poet Mughlai Rs4500
Spice Bazar Rs5400

Iftar provides moments for community bonding, and to enjoy best meals, it also helps replenish energy after a day of fasting and promotes charity, while many Muslims share meals with friends and family.

Yasir Broast Restaurant

Chandni Chowk

Villa The Grand Buffet

Lal Qila

Salt’n Pepper

Nadeem Buffet

Monal Lahore

Poet Mughlai

Spice Bazar

Web Desk (Lahore)

