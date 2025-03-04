Iftar Buffet Deals in Lahore in Ramazan 2025

Ramazan, the sacred month of the year, is being observed with full religious zeal, and Iftar remains an important part of the day, bringing array of incredible buffet deals to celebrate the beautiful time.
Lahore is known for being Pakistan’s culinary capital, as the provincial capital is home to fine restaurants that offer amazing Iftar buffet deals throughout Ramazan. From Desi to Intercontinental and Arabic to oriental, you can found pretty much everything from here.
If you’re looking to make the most of Ramadan, Pakistan Observer brings you best iftar buffet offers available across the city in 2025.
Lahore Iftar Buffet Deals 2025
|Restaurants
|Price per Person
|Yasir Broast Restaurant
|Rs1999
|Chandni Chowk
|Rs2850
|Villa The Grand Buffet
|Rs2995
|Dera Restaurant
|Rs3490
|Lal Qila
|Rs3590
|Salt’n Pepper
|Rs3595
|Nadeem Buffet
|Rs3675
|Monal Lahore
|Rs4195
|Poet Mughlai
|Rs4500
|Spice Bazar
|Rs5400
Iftar provides moments for community bonding, and to enjoy best meals, it also helps replenish energy after a day of fasting and promotes charity, while many Muslims share meals with friends and family.
