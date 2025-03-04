Ishaq Dar lays foundation stone of CCP headquarters

ISLAMABAD – Groundbreaking ceremony of the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s head office was held at Mauve Area, G-10.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb laid the foundation stone.

Speaking at the occasion, Ishaq Dar said, “Economic reforms are designed to promote competition, reduce barriers, and ensure a level playing field for all businesses.”

He underscored the importance of a strong competition commission in ensuring a level playing field for businesses and fostering investment in Pakistan. He expressed hope that the CCP would achieve further success.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that macroeconomic stability has been achieved, and structural reforms are ongoing. He urged the CCP to continue its efforts with the same dedication.

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said that the CCP plays a vital part in improving markets and the economy by promoting fair competition.

Azam Nazeer Tarar, congratulated the entire team of the CCP and praised Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, for his professional achievements.

Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu said that the CCP has launched campaign to raise awareness about cartelization. He said that the CCP plans to expand its presence by establishing offices in other cities across Pakistan.

Since inception, CCP has investigated cartels, prevented abuse of dominance, and curbed deceptive marketing and unfair trade. In 2024, CCP imposed Rs275 million in penalties for cartelization, collusion, and deceptive marketing, recovered PKR 100 million, resolved 73 court cases, and issued 32 show-cause notices across fertilizer, real estate, education, public procurement, and pharmaceuticals.

It launched seven new inquiries into transportation, telecom, construction, and FMCG. The Commission also operationalized its Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), identifying over almost 200 instances of anti-competitive practices through advanced data analysis.