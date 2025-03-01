Soaring prices of Ramadan: A betrayal of Islamic values

AS Ramadan approaches, the prices of essential food items in Pakistan begin to soar, an annual trend that takes advantage of the increased demand during this sacred month.

Instead of supporting the people, market forces exploit their needs for profit.

This starkly contrasts with other Islamic countries, where governments and businesses collaborate to keep prices stable or even lower them in the spirit of Ramadan.

Even in Western nations, despite not being Muslim-majority, special discounts are offered to accommodate Muslim citizens.

In Pakistan, however, the cost of basic necessities doubles, placing a growing financial burden on the people, especially during Sehr and Iftar.

One may question whether boycotting these overpriced goods would resolve the crisis. While temporary boycotts can create momentary price fluctuations, they are not a long-term solution. The real problem lies deeper—within a system plagued by unchecked profiteering, weak regulation and a lack of accountability. Shopkeepers often justify the rising prices by blaming wholesalers, who, in turn, claim that they are simply responding to market trends and supplier rates. This chain of excuses exposes a fundamental question: Who exactly is responsible? Is there no authority to regulate these behind-the-scenes forces driving inflation during Ramadan? When will this recurring issue be permanently resolved?

Islam provides a clear framework on fair trade and market ethics. The Qur’an warns against deceit in business, stating, “Woe to those who give less [than due], who, when they take a measure from people, take in full. But if they give by measure or by weight to them, they cause loss” (Surah Al-Mutaffifin 83:1-3). The Last Prophet (PBUH) emphasized honesty in trade, saying, “Merchants will be raised on the Day of Judgment as wicked except those who fear Allah, are honest, and speak the truth” (Tirmidhi). These teachings make it clear that manipulating prices, especially during Ramadan, is unethical and un-Islamic. If Islam is so explicit in condemning hoarding and price gouging, why does this practice persist in a country that claims to uphold Islamic principles? The failure to control artificial inflation during Ramadan is a collective moral and administrative failure. Administrative institutions responsible for price control either lack the enforcement capacity or are complicit in the problem. The business community, instead of embracing the spirit of generosity, sees the month as an opportunity for excessive profits. Consumers, though frustrated, often find themselves helpless, with no real alternatives.

This helplessness stems from several factors. First, there is a lack of stringent administrative oversight. Regulatory bodies often issue price control lists, but they remain ineffective due to poor enforcement and the influence of powerful business cartels. Second, the absence of consumer awareness and collective action allows this exploitation to continue. In countries where consumer rights are protected, price hikes of this nature would trigger investigations and penalties. However, in Pakistan, the common citizen rarely has the platform or resources to challenge such exploitation effectively. Additionally, the lack of coordination between government agencies, local administration, and market regulators creates loopholes that profiteers exploit without consequence. The solution lies in a multi-pronged approach. The Administration must strengthen price control mechanisms and impose strict penalties on those who artificially inflate prices. Strict action should be taken against hoarders who withhold goods to create scarcity and drive up prices. At the same time, society must demand accountability, using consumer pressure and boycotts selectively against those businesses that engage in unethical practices. The role of religious leaders is also crucial; they should actively educate traders about their moral obligations in light of Islamic teachings and emphasize that exploiting consumers in Ramadan is not just an economic crime but a grave sin.

In addition, fostering a culture of corporate social responsibility is necessary. Businesses should be encouraged to adopt ethical pricing models and provide discounts during Ramadan rather than seeking excessive profits. The media can also play a pivotal role in exposing unjust market practices and pressuring policymakers to implement necessary reforms. Furthermore, Islamic banking and financial institutions can introduce interest-free micro-financing options to support small traders who struggle with high supplier costs, thereby reducing the need for excessive price hikes. If Islamic values were truly upheld, the arrival of Ramadan in Pakistan would bring relief to the people rather than financial distress. Until there is a sincere effort to align economic practices with the ethical teachings of Islam, the cycle of price hikes and helplessness will continue. The question remains: When will we, as a society, rise above individual greed and embrace the true essence of Ramadan—a month of mercy, generosity, and communal well-being? Only through collective responsibility, strong governance, and adherence to Islamic principles can we hope to break free from this cycle of exploitation and create a just and equitable society for all.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

