Who will benefit from Electricity Relief package and How much will they save?

ISLAMABAD – The PML-N led coalition government is set to roll out major electricity relief package, bringing much-needed relief to domestic and industrial consumers.

The announcement is expected at a formal ceremony at the Prime Minister’s House, where PM Shehbaz Sharif will outline the beneficiaries and the extent of the relief.

Who Will Get Relief?

Sources familiar with development said the relief package will primarily benefit domestic consumers, small businesses, and industrial units struggling with high electricity costs. Special concessions may be extended to low-income households and key industries to support economic growth and reduce inflationary pressures.

There is strong speculation that the government will announce around 25-30 percent cut in electricity rates. While the exact figures remain under wraps, insiders suggest possible reduction aimed at easing the burden on both households and businesses.

The relief package comes after extensive consultations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and successful negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). The government formed comprehensive plan for power sector reforms will also be unveiled alongside the relief measures, focusing on efficiency, cost reduction, and long-term sustainability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif already discussed package with Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and is set to consult business leaders before finalizing details. The government is expected to implement key reforms to address structural issues in the energy sector, ensuring long-term benefits for consumers.

The official announcement is scheduled for Thursday, where the premier will reveal full scope of the relief measures and the government’s strategy for power sector improvement.