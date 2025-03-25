AGL69.38▼ -0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)BOP11.21▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.95▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.92▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)DFML44.75▼ -0.18 (0.00%)DGKC131.7▼ -0.07 (0.00%)FCCL44.91▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)FFL16.16▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC141.67▲ 2.69 (0.02%)HUMNL13.3▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.39▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.14▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF58.39▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)NBP76.05▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)OGDC224▲ 5.83 (0.03%)PAEL44.7▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.48▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL185.55▲ 1.05 (0.01%)PRL37▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC23.93▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)SEARL98.85▲ 1.19 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.61▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET22.99▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG66.5▼ -3.7 (-0.05%)UNITY28.7▼ -0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.37▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Electricity prices likely to go down as CPPA moves NEPRA

How Much Will Electricity Prices Drop After End Of Five Ipp Contracts
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – A good news for the consumers as the electricity prices are likely to go down by Rs0.30 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment charges.

The chances of reduction in the electricity prices emerged after the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) moved a request for the monthly fuel adjustment for February.

The NEPRA would hear the request on Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to the request, 6.495 billion units of electricity were generated in February while 6.666 billion units were supplied to electricity companies.

The cost of electricity per unit was Rs8.22 while the reference cost for electricity in February was set at Rs8.52 paisas per unit.

In February, 27.12% of electricity was generated from water, 15.02% from local coal, 1.56% from imported coal, and 10.32% from gas.

Additionally, 14.11% of electricity in February was produced from imported LNG, and 26.59% was generated from nuclear fuel.

‘Pakistan Day gift’ – Electricity prices may drop by Rs8 per unit from April 2025

 

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Federal cabinet meeting scheduled for today postponed

  • Pakistan

Experience Life Beyond the Classroom: Discover the UK’s Vibrant Student Life

  • Pakistan

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto calls on Pakistanis to join fight against TB on World Tuberculosis Day

  • Pakistan, Top News

Outrage in Karachi as pregnant woman, husband, newborn crushed to death by Tanker

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer