Electricity prices likely to go down as CPPA moves NEPRA

ISLAMABAD – A good news for the consumers as the electricity prices are likely to go down by Rs0.30 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment charges.

The chances of reduction in the electricity prices emerged after the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) moved a request for the monthly fuel adjustment for February.

The NEPRA would hear the request on Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to the request, 6.495 billion units of electricity were generated in February while 6.666 billion units were supplied to electricity companies.

The cost of electricity per unit was Rs8.22 while the reference cost for electricity in February was set at Rs8.52 paisas per unit.

In February, 27.12% of electricity was generated from water, 15.02% from local coal, 1.56% from imported coal, and 10.32% from gas.

Additionally, 14.11% of electricity in February was produced from imported LNG, and 26.59% was generated from nuclear fuel.