Time to return

FOR decades, Pakistan kept its heart and borders open to millions of Afghan refugees — a gesture of hospitality and solidarity unmatched anywhere in the world.

Through conflict, displacement and hardship, Pakistan extended shelter, sustenance and dignity to Afghan brothers and sisters, often with minimal international support.

This unprecedented hospitality, rooted in shared faith, history and geography, has stood as a powerful testament to the people of Pakistan’s compassion and resilience.

Yet, as with all such situations, there comes a time for return — a time when guests must go back to rebuild their homes and communities.

During a meeting in Kabul on Monday, Pakistan’s Head of Mission, Ambassador Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, conveyed this message clearly to Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

As per the statement from the Foreign Office, the Ambassador emphasized that with Afghanistan now under one de-facto government and enjoying relative internal stability, it was “high time” for Afghan nationals to return to their homeland.

Over 860,000 Afghans have already returned since September 2023.

This movement is part of Pakistan’s phase-wise repatriation plan — first targeting undocumented residents and now extending to those holding Afghan Citizen Cards.

The process, while difficult, is being undertaken in a manner that respects human dignity and international norms.

It is essential for Afghan authorities to view this development not with apprehension but as an opportunity.

Welcoming their own citizens back should be a source of national pride, not concern.

It is the Afghan government’s responsibility to ensure that returning families are reintegrated effectively and that their potential is harnessed for national progress.

It must also be clarified that this repatriation does not signal a closure of doors.

Pakistan remains open to Afghans — as it does to citizens of any other nation — provided they enter through legal and regulated means.

Valid visa holders are welcome and cultural and business ties between the two nations remain deeply interwoven.

What is now required is a shift in focus: from a one-sided humanitarian gesture to a balanced, mutually respectful partnership.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share not only borders but also languages and legacies.

To nurture this bond, both sides must commit to strengthening ties across political, economic and cultural domains.

However, it is imperative that the Afghan government takes decisive action against terrorist groups operating from its soil and targeting Pakistan.

These elements undermine not only Pakistan’s stability but also Afghanistan’s sovereignty and regional credibility.

Curbing their influence is crucial not just for bilateral trust but for the peace and security of South and Central Asia.