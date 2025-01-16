Turkiye visit visa fee in Pakistan from January 2025

Turkiye visit visa from Pakistan – Turkiye, the West Asian country, has become a hub of tourism in the world for its impressive blend of historical sites, resorts and variety of entertainment options for the tourists.

Pakistani citizens holding ordinary passports are required to obtain the Turkiye visit visa before travelling to the country as a tourist.

The Turkiye visa applications are submitted to the Anatolia Visa Application Centers in Pakistan as the embassy does not receive them directly.

The applicants are required to submit all the relevant documents, including bank statement, health insurance, photographs, fingerprints, return ticket, hotel reservation and others while applying for the visa.

Turkiye Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

Pakistani nationals are required to pay visa fee in cash only in Pakistani Rupees (PKR), according to the exchange rate of previous day announced by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The embassy fee for single entry Turkiye visit visa from Pakistan stands at $60 while it is $190 for multiple entry visit visa from Pakistan.

As of January 16, the one US dollar is equal to Rs279.1 in open market. so the Embassy fee for single entry visa in rupees will be Rs16,746 and Rs53,029 for multiple entry visa.

Anatolia Visa Service Fees

In addition of embassy fee, the Anatolia Visa Application Centre charges services fee depending on which category you have chosen for visa application. It charges $65 or Rs18,141 for normal application and $80 or Rs 22,328 for VIP application.