Buitems Lecturer Remanded Into Ctd Custody For Facilitating Banned Outfit

QUETTA – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta has handed over BUITEMS University lecturer Dr. Usman Qazi to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on a 14-day physical remand in a case pertaining to facilitation of terrorists.

The CTD officials said that Dr. Qazi, a grade-18 faculty member of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), was arrested from his residence on August 12.

He is accused of providing support to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The arrested lecturer was produced before the ATC, where the prosecution sought his remand for interrogation.

The court approved CTD’s request and directed the department to complete its investigation within the given time.

The officials further claimed that Dr. Qazi’s confessional statement has also surfaced, in which he admitted that he was facilitating several acts of terrorism on behalf of the outlawed organisation.