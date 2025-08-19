Asia Cup 2025: India’s squad announcement likely today amid boycott calls against Pakistan  

LAHORE – As the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, confusion deepened on Monday with India simultaneously threatening to boycott the match against Pakistan while preparing to announce its squad for the tournament.

The controversy escalated after former cricketer-turned-politician Kedar Jadhav openly urged the Indian team to avoid facing Pakistan, claiming, “Our team should not play the Green Shirts under any circumstances. I am confident this match will not take place.”

The Indian media reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to face mounting pressure from former players and political circles to boycott fixtures against Pakistan.

On the selection front, uncertainty looms over Shubman Gill’s place in the squad.

The selectors are reportedly considering Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as opening options, which could push Yashasvi Jaiswal out if a Test captain is to be accommodated.

The questions also remain over the inclusion of fast bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami while injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be picked despite fitness concerns.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28, with the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash set for September 14 in Dubai.

The BCCI has already obtained government clearance to participate in the tournament and to face Pakistan, but the political noise has cast doubts over the encounter.

Earlier, India had forced the cancellation of its match against Pakistan Champions during the World Championship of Legends.