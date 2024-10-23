AGL38.42▼ -0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK138.01▲ 0.37 (0.00%)BOP5.39▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.82▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.9▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DFML45.84▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DGKC82.35▲ 1.8 (0.02%)FCCL29.91▲ 0.37 (0.01%)FFBL57.63▲ 1.7 (0.03%)FFL9.17▲ 0.06 (0.01%)HUBC106.16▲ 0.8 (0.01%)HUMNL14.4▲ 0.34 (0.02%)KEL4.61▲ 0.38 (0.09%)KOSM8.05▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)MLCF38.45▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP68.65▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)OGDC166.55▼ -0.42 (0.00%)PAEL25.54▲ 0.36 (0.01%)PIBTL5.99▼ -0.75 (-0.11%)PPL129.5▼ -0.67 (-0.01%)PRL23.8▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PTC15.74▲ 0.08 (0.01%)SEARL64.76▲ 3.52 (0.06%)TELE7.39▲ 0.36 (0.05%)TOMCL36▼ -0.13 (0.00%)TPLP7.85▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TREET14.88▼ -0.28 (-0.02%)TRG45.02▲ 0.16 (0.00%)UNITY25.71▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.29▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Dunkin Donuts, Lahore Broast, Servaid Pharmacy, Dubai Islamic Bank among 200 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 200 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises yesterday.
LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 70 businesses on Canal Bank Road, 37 on Main Boulevard Wapda Town, 36 on Multan Road, 25 in Johar Town, 15 in Gulberg, 12 in Faisal Town, and 5 in Shadman.
Sealed premises include Servaid Pharmacy, Lahore Broast, Dubai Islamic Bank, Depilex, Chery Showroom, Dunkin Donuts, restaurants, cafes, clinics, grocery stores, and other businesses.
LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.
According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.
LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulters in Lahore.

Kitchen Cuisine, Cakes & Bakes, U-Bank, Bank Islami among 226 sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

