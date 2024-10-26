BoK to support CPEC projects: MD

Acting Managing Director, Bank of Khyber (BoK) Irfan Saleem Awan has that BoK is ready to provide full support and assistance to investors involved in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. The bank has opened branches in key locations like Rashakai Economic Zone and Jalozai, specifically to cater to the needs of businessmen and investors, ensuring ongoing contributions to CPEC’s development.

Awan shared these remarks while speaking to the media during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural and information center. He praised the strong and enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, calling it a global model of cooperation.

He noted that China’s significant investments in Pakistan, particularly in KP are propelling the province into a new era of development and prosperity.

During his visit, Irfan Saleem Awan toured the various galleries, signed the friendship wall, and left his comments in the guest book. He remarked that being at China Window felt like stepping into a Chinese city.

He emphasized that China has consistently supported Pakistan in times of need, and this enduring friendship is a source of pride for Pakistanis. President Xi Jinping’s reference to Pakistan as an “iron brother” further solidifies the bond between the two nations, he added.

Regarding the bank’s performance, Awan said that as a government institution, the Bank of Khyber is committed to providing all possible banking services for the province’s economic growth and its customers. The bank is launching several initiatives, including interest-free loans, to support its customers, especially the youth, he added.—APP