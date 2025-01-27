Body of Lahore’s missing female lawyer found in Hafizabad canal

LAHORE – The body of a female lawyer, who had gone missing from Nawab Town area of Lahore, has been found in a canal in Hafizabad district.

The deceased lawyer was identified as Saira Afzal.

Ayesha, the sister of the lawyer, approached the local police for registration of the First Information Report (FIR).

According to the police, the body of the lawyer, Saira Afzal was placed in a sack and thrown into the canal, and it was only with difficulty that her identity was confirmed.

Police said that the victim Saira had recently gotten married while driver and husband of the deceased are being interrogated.

The police officials mentioned that Hafizabad police had registered an FIR and conducted the burial of the body. Upon receiving the information, Nawab Town police immediately headed to Hafizabad, and after identifying the body, they started further investigations.