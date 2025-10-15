BISE Sahiwal 11th class results 2025 declared (Inter Part 1 Results)

SAHIWAL – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal will announce the class 11th or intermediate part-1 results 2025 today, October 15.

The Sahiwal board declared the results at 10 am on its official website.

Get Inter Part 1 Results 2025 by SMS

Students of BISE Sahiwal can get their results by sending their roll number to 800292.

How to Type Message for Class 11 Results

Go to Messages section on your mobile phone

Type your roll number

Send it to 800292 to get results

Sahiwal Board Inter Part 1 Results Online

Students can click here to visit the BISE Sahiwal website to get their results.

The class 11 results complete gazette will be shared on official website of Gujranwala board.