750 prize bond winners for October 2025 draw announced

MUZAFFARABAD – The National Savings Centre in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday announced the top winners of Rs750 prize bond draw for October 2025.

The first prize winner will bag mega cash prize of Rs1,500,000 while the three winners of the second prize will take home Rs500,000 each.

First, Second Winners of 750 Prize Bond Draw

The first prize of Rs1,500,000 has been won by 797063 while the second prize has been grabbed by 118702, 290665 and 668206.

The federal government has announced an increase in withholding tax rates on winning amount of prize bonds and profit on debt from July 2025, according to an official notification.

As per the notification, filers will now face a 15 percent withholding tax on winning amount of prize bonds. In contrast, non-filers will be subject to a higher rate of 30% on the same earnings.

Upcoming Draw of 750 Prize Bond

The next quarterly draw of Rs750 prize bond will be held next year in January 2026