‘Bollywood-style scripts’: ISPR slams Indian army for ‘delusional’ election-time propaganda

RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has expressed grave concern that five months after Maarka-e-Haq, in the run up to elections in Bihar and West Bengal, Indian military leadership has started parroting the same delusional, fabricated and provocative propaganda that they regurgitate before every state elections in India.

“It is saddening to see the military leadership of a nuclear-armed country issuing irresponsible statements under immense political pressure. The lies being fed to the Indian public and international audience have turned Indian military machine into a laughing stock. Any professional soldier would know that unnecessary chest thumping and unwarranted statements might initiate a cycle of jingoism and lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia,” read the ISPR statement.

The contradictions in the Indian Army presser are so evident that they should not be dignified with a response.

“Evidently, the Indian leadership is attempting to mould history to its liking by inventing outlandish, Bollywood-style scripts.”

It appears that Indian Army and the political leadership has not been able to reconcile with the idea that they have been decisively beaten in Marka-e-Haq, and that their falsehoods have been fully exposed, ISPR said.

“The world now recognises India as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epicentre of regional instability, bent upon adventurism and hegemonism to the detriment of its people and its neighbours.”

“The Indian Armed Forces and its political masters must realise that Pakistan’s people and its Armed Forces are fully capable and committed to defend every inch of our territory with full resolve. Every act of aggression will be dealt with a swift, resolute and intense response that will be remembered by posterity.”