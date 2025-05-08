BISE Lahore cancels Inter Exams Scheduled for May 9, 10

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore officially cancelled intermediate exams scheduled for May 9 (Friday) and May 10 (Saturday) due to the ongoing security concerns stemming from heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.

In an official statement, the board confirmed that new dates for the postponed exams will be announced later, once the security situation stabilizes. Students are advised to stay in touch with official BISE Lahore channels and school administrations for further updates.

BISE Lahore Inter Exams

The decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff following a series of missile and drone attacks earlier this week. The situation near the Pakistan-India border remains tense, prompting authorities to suspend academic activities in vulnerable areas.

All schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab, including Lahore, are already closed under government directives issued earlier this week. This latest move by BISE Lahore affects thousands of students preparing for crucial examinations.

Punjab government has emphasized that public safety remains the top priority amid the evolving security conditions, and any further decisions will be communicated through verified sources