Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms expected

PESHAWAR – More intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents penetrate Pakistan’s upper and central parts. A westerly wave prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Chitral, Shangla, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bajaur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Khyber, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Kohat, Hangu, Waziristan and Kurram on Thursday night and the next two days.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Friday and between 35°C and 37°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in Peshawar and upper districts, which relieved the people by causing a considerable decrease in the mercury levels.

Rainfall (mm): Dir (Upper 11, Lower 08), Balakot 11, Peshawar (Airport 10), Kakul 08, Kalam 05, Saidu Sharif 03

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. The maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 39°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 55 per cent.