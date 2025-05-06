Pakistan-India Attacks: Live Updates on New Delhi’s Aggression to disrupt regional peace

India carried out cowardly airstrikes on five locations inside Pakistan, including Ahmadpur East and Muridke, both deep within Pakistan’s territory in first such attack since 2019, when India similarly struck inside the arch-rival nations.

Pakistan condemned the assault as a cowardly and provocative act, targeting civilian areas under the cover of night without crossing into Pakistani airspace.

🟠 8 Pakistani martyred, Dozens injured in Indian attacks

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that the strikes, which began after midnight, resulted in the deaths of at least eight Pakistanis and left 35 others injured.

Additionally, two individuals remain missing. The affected areas included Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad.

ISPR chief addressed media early this morning, reporting that a total of 24 airstrikes, using various weapons, had been launched by India. He provided details of the devastating impact, confirming that Pakistan’s military had responded decisively to India’s aggression.

In previous interview with US based news channel, ISPR chief confirmed that the Pakistani Air Force had destroyed two Indian aircraft near Bhatinda in Punjab and Akhnoor in occupied Kashmir. At 3:42 am, Pakistan’s state broadcaster, PTV, reported the downing of a third Indian Rafale fighter jet, located 17 nautical miles southwest of Awantipora, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

🟠 Pakistan Downs Five Indian Jets After Cross-Border Strikes — Tensions Escalate

Military tensions rise sharply after deadly Indian airstrikes on Pakistani soil. Pakistan retaliates, shoots down five Indian jets. Civilian casualties were reported.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Atta Tarar stated that two Indian fighter jets were shot down in a swift response to Indian aggression. He denied Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack, noting it occurred far from the border, and said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered to cooperate in an investigation, which India ignored. Tarar also criticized India’s delayed on-ground response to the Pulwama incident. Pakistan Calls Emergency Security Meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad at 10:00 AM following the overnight strikes by Indian forces. Key defense and intelligence officials will attend.

Pakistan Airspace Closed, Flights Diverted

Civil Aviation Authority confirms closure of Pakistan’s airspace for 48 hours. All incoming and outgoing flights redirected to Karachi airport, and Islamabad Airport has been shut.

International routes have been redirected away from Pakistani and Indian airspace toward the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan Hits Indian Brigade HQ, Checkpost

State broadcaster PTV reports that retaliatory missile strikes destroyed an Indian brigade headquarters and a checkpost near the Line of Control in the Dudhnial sector.

Military sources say Pakistan is responding “on the ground and in the air.”

DG ISPR: ‘Enemy Struck from Their Own Airspace’

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirms Indian aircraft launched missiles without entering Pakistani airspace.“They never crossed the border. They attacked mosques and homes from afar.”

He adds that civilian targets, including mosques in Kotli and Bahawalpur, were hit, calling it a “cowardly act.”

Death Toll: Several Pakistanis Martyred, Casulties feared

Initial damage assessments confirm:

1 child killed in Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur East

in Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur East some civilians killed in Kotli

in Kotli 12 others injured across multiple locations

Officials said the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue.

US President Donald Trump Reacts: “It’s a Shame”

Speaking to reporters at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump commented: “It’s a shame… They’ve been fighting for a long time. I just hope it ends quickly.”

India Confirms Strikes, Says They Were ‘Non-Escalatory’

“Operation Sindoor” targeted infrastructure linked to cross-border terrorism in Pakistan.

“No military installations were targeted. The strikes were measured and restrained.”

Pakistan Offers International Media Access

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif challenges India’s claims “There are no terrorist camps. We invite international journalists to inspect the sites themselves.”

He calls India’s targeting of women, children, and mosques an “act of cowardice.”

Explosions Heard in Muzaffarabad around 1:00am

Residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir report multiple loud explosions near Muzaffarabad. The city experienced a blackout immediately after the strikes, eyewitnesses tell Reuters.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Condemns ‘Warlike Act’

Prime Minister issues a strong condemnation:“Pakistan reserves the right to respond forcefully to this unprovoked act of war. The entire nation stands behind our armed forces.”

Indian Airstrikes Hit Five Locations in Pakistan

Kotli

Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur East

Muridke

Bagh

Muzaffarabad

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.