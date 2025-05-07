Update on class 10 Biology, Computer Science practical exams

LAHORE – The intermediate and secondary boards in Punjab has delayed the practical examinations scheduled for May 7, 2025, after India launched strikes, which met a befitting response from Pakistani forces.

The BISE Lahore has issued a notification, stating that practical exams scheduled for May 7 have been postponed.

The boards were schedules to conduct practical exams of Biology and Computer Science today but they have now been delayed.

They said new dates for the postponed exams will be issued later and the students will be informed accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions across the province for Wednesday, May 7 as India launched attack on Pakistan.

As Punjab remained on high alert, the provincial government announced holidays in all educational institutions in light of safety of young learners.

Wednesday School Holiday

The decision follows series of Indian airstrikes targeting several locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab, including Kotli, Ahmadpur East, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke.

Pakistani military responded by shooting down two Indian fighter jets and destroying a brigade headquarters and a checkpoint across the Line of Control (LoC).

The attacks have led to civilian casualties, with at least three people reported dead and a dozen others injured, according to local authorities.