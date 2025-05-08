BISE Lahore shares update on intermediate, matric annual exams 2025

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore said the theory papers of intermediate Part-11 or class 12 and practical exams of matric classes will be conducted as per the date sheet on May 8 onwards.

The board has issued a circular as after the papers scheduled for May 7 were postponed due to security reasons amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

It said theory papers of Chemistry, Geology, Health & Physical Education (Morning Session) and Chemistry, Statistics & Library Science (Evening Session) will be conducted on May 8 as per Date Sheet/Roll No. Slips.

“In pursuance of the directions of the Competent Authority/worthy Secretary Higher Education Department, Government of the Punjab/Chairman PBCC, it is hereby notified for the information of candidates and public at large that the Theory papers of Intermediate Part-II (Chemistry, Geology, Health & Physical Education (Morning Session), Chemistry, Statistics & Library Science (Evening Session) as per Date Sheet/Roll No. Slips and Practicals of Biology/Computer Science & Food and Nutrition of Secondary School Certificate (First Annual) Examinations, 2025, shall be conducted as per the date-sheet/Roll No Slips on 8′” May, 2025 onwards,” read the circular.

“The candidates appearing for theory papers of Intermediate and Practicals of SSC (First Annual) Examinations, 2025, are required to reach their already allotted examination centres / laboratories as per the scheduled time mentioned on their roll number slips/Date Sheet,” it added.

The Lahore board added that the schedule for postponed papers will be issued later.