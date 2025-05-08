Flights operation suspended at Karachi Airport as Pak-India tensions peak

KARACHI – Flight operations at Jinnah International Airport Karachi have been temporarily suspended until midnight on Thursday, Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said Thursday.

The decision, attributed to operational reasons, follows a period of heightened alert amid regional tensions. Passengers have been strongly advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their scheduled departures and arrivals.

Earlier in the day, authorities revoked airspace restriction that had grounded most flights across Pakistan. The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), which was previously issued in light of security concerns, has now been withdrawn, effectively restoring normal flight operations across major cities.

As airspace in parts of the country is now open, airlines retain discretion over scheduling and may continue to make operational adjustments depending on evolving security assessments. “Passengers are encouraged to stay updated by checking with their airlines directly,” the CAA stated, urging caution and cooperation from the public.

Earlier this week, flight operations were halted across major airports — including Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Quetta — following regional escalations. During this period, Islamabad International Airport was shut down entirely, with inbound flights rerouted to Karachi.