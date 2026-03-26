Phc Seeks Report On Renaming Of Arbab Niaz Stadium After Imran Khan

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court on Thursday took up a petition challenging the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision to rename Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium as Imran Khan Cricket Stadium and directed the provincial authorities to submit a detailed report on the matter.

A PHC two-judge bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Sadiq Ali Momand heard arguments from the petitioner’s counsel, Ali Gohar Durrani, who contended that the renaming violated guidelines issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Administration Department and provisions under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Council Rules, 1994.

Durrani argued that under the rules, once a public facility is named, it cannot be renamed for 50 years. The stadium, originally constructed in 1984 as Shahi Bagh Cricket Stadium, was renamed Arbab Niaz in 1987. He added that the venue underwent renovations in 2017, after which the government decided to rename it again.

The lawyer also cited administrative regulations that prohibit naming public assets after living individuals, noting that former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan himself had expressed reservations about the renaming decision.

During the proceedings, Justice Syed Arshad Ali referred to past rulings by the Peshawar and Balochistan high courts discouraging naming public places after living persons. The bench suggested that the provincial government could consider constructing a new stadium for naming purposes rather than renaming an existing public facility.

The court granted the provincial government time to submit its report before the next hearing.

Arbab Niaz Stadium remains Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s only international cricket venue. Between 1984 and 2006, it hosted 15 One Day Internationals and six Test matches, with no international fixtures held at the stadium since February 2006.