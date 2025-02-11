AGL50.99▲ 3.95 (0.08%)AIRLINK190.56▲ 4.25 (0.02%)BOP10.23▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.5▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.37▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML51.24▲ 3.94 (0.08%)DGKC105.94▲ 2.38 (0.02%)FCCL38.02▲ 1.01 (0.03%)FFL14.72▲ 0.06 (0.00%)HUBC131.97▲ 2.67 (0.02%)HUMNL13.61▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.53▲ 0.08 (0.02%)KOSM6.08▲ 0.1 (0.02%)MLCF44.3▲ 0.88 (0.02%)NBP76.71▲ 0.63 (0.01%)OGDC207.65▲ 6.68 (0.03%)PAEL39.51▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PIBTL8.24▲ 0.43 (0.06%)PPL178.74▲ 6.86 (0.04%)PRL34.88▲ 0.17 (0.00%)PTC22.55▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL105.5▲ 0.34 (0.00%)TELE8.31▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL32.4▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TPLP12.35▲ 0.65 (0.06%)TREET21.33▲ 0.38 (0.02%)TRG66.65▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY30.5▲ 0.71 (0.02%)WTL1.57▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

BISE Faisalabad official date sheet for matric exams 2025 unveiled

Bise Faisalabad Official Date Sheet For Matric Exams 2025 Unveiled
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

FAISALABAD – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has officially released date sheet for matric annual examination 2025.

The board announced that the annual examination of class 10 will begin from March 4. The BISE Faisalabad jurisdiction comprises districts of Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

The board announced that papers of English compulsory, Urdu compulsory, Islamiyat compulsory, Pak Studies compulsory, Advance Islamiyat elective, General Science, Math, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science and Tarjamatul Quran will be held in two sessions – Morning and Evening.

The morning session will start at 9:00 am while the second session will commence at 2:00 pm while on Fridays the second session will begin at 2:30pm.

The board has instructed the students to reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the start of the annual examination otherwise they will not be allowed to take the exams.

It said the students must check their group and examination centre before the start of the paper in order to avoid any mishap.

The Faisalabad board said no one will be allowed to use mobile phones inside the examination centre and within 100 meters of the centre.

BISE Faisalabad Class 10 Date Sheet

Following is complete date sheet for class 10 matric examinations 2025:

DATE SHEET MATRIC 1ST ANNUAL EXAMINATION, 2025

CM Laptop Scheme for Class 10 Students; Registration Alert 2025

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Turkish President Erdogan due in Pakistan on Feb 12

  • Featured, Pakistan

FPSC chairman reveals date for CSS 2024 results

  • Featured, Pakistan

Saudi Arabia issues latest vaccination guidelines for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims

  • Pakistan

CM Laptop Scheme for Class 10 Students; Registration Alert 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer