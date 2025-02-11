AGL51.74▲ 4.7 (0.10%)AIRLINK191.24▲ 4.93 (0.03%)BOP10.23▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.5▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.4▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DFML50.9▲ 3.6 (0.08%)DGKC105.95▲ 2.39 (0.02%)FCCL38.2▲ 1.19 (0.03%)FFL14.73▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC132.35▲ 3.05 (0.02%)HUMNL13.61▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.52▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.08▲ 0.1 (0.02%)MLCF44.2▲ 0.78 (0.02%)NBP76.2▲ 0.12 (0.00%)OGDC207.51▲ 6.54 (0.03%)PAEL39.67▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PIBTL8.33▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL178.74▲ 6.86 (0.04%)PRL34.9▲ 0.19 (0.01%)PTC22.52▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL105.8▲ 0.64 (0.01%)TELE8.31▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL32.32▲ 0.11 (0.00%)TPLP12.51▲ 0.81 (0.07%)TREET21.31▲ 0.36 (0.02%)TRG66.78▲ 0.55 (0.01%)UNITY30.25▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.57▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Turkish President Erdogan due in Pakistan on Feb 12

Erdogan Voices All Out Support For Pakistan In Fight Against Terrorism At D 8 Summit
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be visiting Pakistan from 12-13 February 2025 on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). At the conclusion of the session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed. The two leaders will also address a joint press stakeout.

President Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with the premier and President Asif Ali Zardari. Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides.

The High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. There are a number of Joint Standing Committees(JSCs) under the HLSCC, covering sectors including; trade, investment, banking, finance, culture, tourism, energy, defence, agriculture, transport, communication, IT, health, science and technology and education. So far, six sessions of the HLSCC have been held. The last session was held in Islamabad on 13-14 February 2020.

Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by historic fraternal ties. The visit of Turkish President and the holding of the 7th Session of the HLSCC would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

FPSC chairman reveals date for CSS 2024 results

  • Pakistan

BISE Faisalabad official date sheet for matric exams 2025 unveiled

  • Featured, Pakistan

Saudi Arabia issues latest vaccination guidelines for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims

  • Pakistan

Ayesha Farhan’s dream becomes reality as children with CHD find Hope in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer