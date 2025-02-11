Turkish President Erdogan due in Pakistan on Feb 12

ISLAMABAD – President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be visiting Pakistan from 12-13 February 2025 on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). At the conclusion of the session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed. The two leaders will also address a joint press stakeout.

President Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with the premier and President Asif Ali Zardari. Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides.

The High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. There are a number of Joint Standing Committees(JSCs) under the HLSCC, covering sectors including; trade, investment, banking, finance, culture, tourism, energy, defence, agriculture, transport, communication, IT, health, science and technology and education. So far, six sessions of the HLSCC have been held. The last session was held in Islamabad on 13-14 February 2020.

Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by historic fraternal ties. The visit of Turkish President and the holding of the 7th Session of the HLSCC would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.