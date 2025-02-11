AGL51.74▲ 4.7 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.9▲ 7.59 (0.04%)BOP10.23▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.36▲ 0.1 (0.01%)DFML51.38▲ 4.08 (0.09%)DGKC106.17▲ 2.61 (0.03%)FCCL38.41▲ 1.4 (0.04%)FFL14.85▲ 0.19 (0.01%)HUBC132.2▲ 2.9 (0.02%)HUMNL13.56▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.51▲ 0.06 (0.01%)KOSM6.1▲ 0.12 (0.02%)MLCF44.42▲ 1 (0.02%)NBP76.15▲ 0.07 (0.00%)OGDC207.79▲ 6.82 (0.03%)PAEL40.05▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PIBTL8.32▲ 0.51 (0.07%)PPL178.55▲ 6.67 (0.04%)PRL35▲ 0.29 (0.01%)PTC22.5▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL105.91▲ 0.75 (0.01%)TELE8.33▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL32.36▲ 0.15 (0.00%)TPLP12.52▲ 0.82 (0.07%)TREET21.29▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG66.63▲ 0.4 (0.01%)UNITY30.48▲ 0.69 (0.02%)WTL1.57▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

FPSC chairman reveals date for CSS 2024 results

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairman informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that much-delayed results of CSS 2024 exams would be declared in last week of April 2025.

He revealed it when IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducting hearing on a petition seeking an order to bar the FPSC from issuing the CSS 2025 schedule until 2024 results are announced.

Why are CSS aspirants demanding postponement of 2025 Exam? full details here

The FPSC chairman said the Commission would try to declare the results before the last week of the April 2025.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Kayani reserved the verdict on the petition.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has issued a notice to the FPSC chairman on a petition filed against the release of the CSS 2025 exam schedule without announcing the results of the 2024 exams.

Justice Shahid Karim issued an interim written order on the petition and directed the Deputy Attorney General to appear in court with instructions.

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Nabeel Javed Kahloon, argued that the FPSC has issued the schedule for the CSS 2025 exam, but has not yet declared the results of the 2024 exams.

The petitioners contended that announcing a new exam without releasing the results of the previous one is unjust.

They requested the court to order the immediate announcement of the 2024 exam results.

The court has adjourned the hearing until February 13.

Our Correspondent

Recomended

