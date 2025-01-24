Bilawal says he has to attend breakfast at Trump’s invitation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that he would attend breakfast at the invitation of newly elected US President Donald Trump.

While speaking to the media in Islamabad, when asked about becoming a part of the federal cabinet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned that he is not joining the cabinet. In response to a question about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif completing his five-year term, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “InshaAllah.”

In response to a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that considering the current geopolitical situation between the US and China, the invitation extended to the Chinese President made it essential for India to have representation as well.

He stated that Pakistan’s foreign policy remains firmly in place, and Pakistan’s nuclear assets and missile technology are a gift from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and a trust from Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP chairman mentioned that “when a judge joins the Supreme Court, they should make it easier for other judges, not create difficulties. The matter of the 26th Constitutional Amendment is no longer an issue; it has become a tradition. The rollback of the 26th Amendment can only be done by Parliament, and if any other institution attempts to roll back the constitution, neither we nor anyone else will accept it,”.

He emphasized that the 26th Constitutional Amendment could not be undone by anyone except Parliament. He asked whether it is a constitutional bench or the Supreme Court, both must adhere to the Constitution and the law.

Regarding the invitation from US President Donald Trump, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he would attend the breakfast at the invitation of the newly elected US President Donald Trump, adding that this tradition was ongoing since the time of their mother.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also stated that it would have been better if there had been consultations with media and digital media representatives regarding the PECA Act. He suggested that the government should build consensus before taking any steps.