Bike Lane intact on Lahore’s Ferozepur Road as LDA slams Fake News

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore, home to around 15million people, got dedicated lane for two wheelers on one of key arteries Ferozepur Road for smooth traffic flow, and for riders safety, and now there are reports about its closure amid backlash.

Amid contrasting information on social media and web pages reported that LDA scrapped bike lane project on Ferozepur Road, which turns out to be disinformation.

LDA’s spokesperson Osama Mehmood clears air on rumors, calling them misleading, baseless, and sensationalized for clicks and views. He told an online publication that bike lane is still alive and functional.

The spox clarified that only a section of concrete dividers was removed by Lahore Traffic Police to prevent accidents during peak hours. No part of the project has been canceled.

As of September, dividers have been removed near Kalma Flyover while lane remains operational from Kalma Flyover to Qaddafi.

Lahore Bike Lane Project

The pilot green bike lane earlier made headlines for causing traffic congestion and accidents. Bikers lament use of hard brick dividers which narrowed the road, forcing vehicles into the remaining lanes and creating hazardous conditions.

Reports indicate nearly 30% increase in accidents since the lane’s introduction. Commuters also highlighted delays caused by broken-down vehicles blocking lanes. The Lahore Traffic Police had earlier warned that solid dividers could obstruct traffic.