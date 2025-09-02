September 6 Public Holiday announced for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government declared September 6 Saturday a public holiday to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W).

The announcement was made through Cabinet Division notification approved by PM said all government and private offices, educational institutions, and departments will remain closed.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and is celebrated annually across Pakistan with religious gatherings and devotional activities.

Punjab government also declared holiday on September 6 for 12th Rabiul Awwal, during which all administrative departments, government offices, the Civil Secretariat, and OPDs will remain closed.

