September 6 Public Holiday announced for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government declared September 6 Saturday a public holiday to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W).

The announcement was made through Cabinet Division notification approved by PM said all government and private offices, educational institutions, and departments will remain closed.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and is celebrated annually across Pakistan with religious gatherings and devotional activities.

Eid Miladun Nabi Holiday in Pakistan

Punjab government also declared holiday on September 6 for 12th Rabiul Awwal, during which all administrative departments, government offices, the Civil Secretariat, and OPDs will remain closed.