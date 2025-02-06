First-ever dedicated Bikers Lane opened for traffic in Lahore

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday opened Bikers Lane for traffic on Ferozepur Road.

As a pilot project, LDA constructed Bikers Lane for motorcycles and cycles on a 10-kilometre stretch from Canal Road to Lahore Bridge on Ferozepur Road.

After the success of the pilot project, the similar lanes will be constructed on other roads in Punjab capital in phases.

The Bikers Lane, constructed on the same patter as in Chinese capital Beijing, will help reducing road accidents. Besides that, the project will help improving traffic flow on busy arteries in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has appealed the citizens to cooperate for the success of the project. She said that the pilot project will be replicated on other city roads in phases.