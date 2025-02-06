AGL46.23▼ -3.47 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.19▼ -6.93 (-0.04%)BOP9.93▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.29▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)DCL8.52▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.71▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)DGKC102.53▼ -3.01 (-0.03%)FCCL36.64▼ -1 (-0.03%)FFL14.53▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)HUBC126.83▼ -0.25 (0.00%)HUMNL13.07▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)KEL4.32▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.06▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF42.89▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)NBP70.33▼ -2.8 (-0.04%)OGDC195.44▼ -4.44 (-0.02%)PAEL37.96▼ -1.18 (-0.03%)PIBTL7.79▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL167.89▼ -4.39 (-0.03%)PRL34.02▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)PTC22.51▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL103.97▲ 1.2 (0.01%)TELE8.02▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TOMCL32.84▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)TPLP11.63▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET19.89▼ -0.73 (-0.04%)TRG66.16▼ -0.31 (0.00%)UNITY31.36▲ 0.76 (0.02%)WTL1.52▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

First-ever dedicated Bikers Lane opened for traffic in Lahore

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday opened Bikers Lane for traffic on Ferozepur Road.

As a pilot project, LDA constructed Bikers Lane for motorcycles and cycles on a 10-kilometre stretch from Canal Road to Lahore Bridge on Ferozepur Road.

After the success of the pilot project, the similar lanes will be constructed on other roads in Punjab capital in phases.

The Bikers Lane, constructed on the same patter as in Chinese capital Beijing, will help reducing road accidents. Besides that, the project will help improving traffic flow on busy arteries in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has appealed the citizens to cooperate for the success of the project. She said that the pilot project will be replicated on other city roads in phases.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Lahore

Land worth millions retrieved in Lahore’s Gulberg, LDA Avenue-I

  • Lahore

State land worth millions retrieved in Lahore Ring Road’s surroundings

  • Lahore

Lahore to get dedicated lanes for bikers, cyclists

  • Lahore

20-year old woman gets injured in name of honor

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer