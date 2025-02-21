LDA takes notice of Ferozpur road Bikers-Lane paint issue

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq took notice and issued show cause notice to the contractor over the issue of paint peeling off from bikers lane pilot project on Lahore’s Ferozpur road.

Orange and green colors were used to improve the visibility and indications during the test run of the biker lane at Ferozpur road.

The LDA said that the contractor company used locally manufactured paint and provided a one-year maintenance guarantee for the project.

It made it clear that the local company is bound to repair, restore and improve the paint free of cost for one year.

The development took place just a day after reports surfaced on the social media that the rain washed away millions of rupees’ worth pain from the biker lane at Ferozpur Road.

The LDA also clarified the cost concerns over the biker lane, saying that the reports circulating on the social media claiming millions were spent on the paint are false.

Authority said that in order to keep the costs low, the locally manufactured paint was used for the Biker Lane pilot project instead of imported paint.

The cost of locally manufactured paint including one year of free maintenance and repairs is Rs153 per square foot. The LDA DG said that the cost of imported paint would have been Rs1,270 per square foot.

“Had imported paint been used, the project’s cost would have increased 8 to 10 times,” said the DG LDA in a statement.

According to the LDA, the contractor has started repainting the affected sections of the Biker Lane at Ferozpur, and a technical committee has been formed to assess the quality of the paint.

The technical team, it said, is conducting a detailed evaluation of the paint and all aspects of the pilot project while technical improvements and observations are being made for the project. It further said that the technical committee is in contact with the paint manufacturer to enhance the paint’s binding quality.

Talking about the payment, the LDA said that no payment was made to the contractor company for the paint so far.

“No payment will be released until the technical committee submits its report and verifies the paint quality,” the LDA spokesperson confirmed.